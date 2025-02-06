Supreme Court Transfers CLAT 2025 Challenges to Delhi High Court
The Supreme Court has transferred all petitions challenging the 2025 CLAT results to the Delhi High Court. Originally heard by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and colleagues, these petitions will be addressed on March 3. The order requires the transfer of judicial records from several high courts to Delhi.
The Supreme Court took a decisive step on Thursday by transferring all petitions regarding the 2025 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) results to the Delhi High Court's division bench.
This move was ordered by a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, with Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, scheduling the hearings for March 3.
High courts including Bombay, Karnataka, and others must transfer relevant records to Delhi within seven days. The decision follows earlier plans to possibly consolidate petitions at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The CLAT, conducted on December 1, 2024, has faced scrutiny over alleged exam errors in both undergraduate and postgraduate admissions challenges.
