Parliamentary Plea: Jailed MP Engineer Rashid's Fight for Custody Parole
The Delhi High Court sought NIA's stance on letting jailed MP Engineer Rashid attend Parliament sessions on custody parole. Amid security concerns, Justice Mahajan questioned logistical issues. Rashid's petition highlights his legal limbo after his Lok Sabha election and pending bail plea with the NIA court.
The Delhi High Court intervened in the case of jailed MP Engineer Rashid, currently embroiled in a terror funding trial, as it sought the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) position on allowing him custody parole to attend the ongoing Parliament session.
Justice Vikas Mahajan questioned the obstacles to Rashid's presence at Parliament, emphasizing his status as an elected Member of Parliament. The NIA cited security concerns, indicating the complexity of the issue.
The court highlighted Rashid's predicament post his Lok Sabha election, as his bail plea remained pending due to jurisdictional ambiguities, urging either an expedited resolution by the NIA court or intervention by the High Court.
