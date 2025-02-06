Supreme Court Examines Governor's Assent Power: Tamil Nadu's Legislative Hurdle

The Supreme Court is currently addressing a pivotal dispute involving Tamil Nadu's government and its Governor, R N Ravi, regarding the withholding of assent to bills passed by the state assembly. The court has framed eight critical questions that challenge the governor's authority and the theoretical concept of a pocket veto.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan is leading the proceedings, focusing on the constitutional ramifications of the governor's discretion when faced with resubmitted bills after initial refusal. Key issues include whether the governor's prerogative to present a bill to the President is confined to specific circumstances or extends broader.

Among the questions, the court seeks clarity on Article 200 of the Constitution, which delineates the governor's powers concerning legislative bills. As the hearing continues, Attorney General R Venkataramani is expected to present further arguments on the standoff between Tamil Nadu's legislative assembly and the governor.

