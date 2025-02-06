Strengthening Ties: China and Thailand Unite Against Global Uncertainties

In a pivotal meeting in Beijing, China's President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of deepening mutual trust and expanding cooperation with Thailand to counter global uncertainties. His discussions with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra aim to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties through joint projects.

Key areas of cooperation include the ambitious high-speed railway linking Bangkok to Kunming and expanding into digital economy and electric vehicles. These talks come amid US trade tensions, highlighting the necessity for strategic partnerships.

Both nations are committed to addressing safety concerns, crucial for Thailand's tourism sector, by enhancing law enforcement and creating a warning system to fight crime. China's appreciation of Thai efforts against online scams reaffirms their growing judicial cooperation.

