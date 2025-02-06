Iran Stands Firm: Rejects Trump's Gaza Resettlement Plan

In a strong rebuff, Iran has dismissed a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei denounced the plan, viewing it as an attempt to erase Palestinian existence.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded Trump's idea as transformative, Tehran decried it for violating international laws and human rights. Iran called on global bodies to oppose this controversial proposal.

Despite disagreements, Iran separates the Gaza issue from ongoing discussions with the U.S. concerning nuclear sanctions, eyeing potential negotiations aimed at curbing its nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)