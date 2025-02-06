Left Menu

Iran Stands Firm: Rejects Trump's Gaza Resettlement Plan

Iran vehemently rejects U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, calling it a violation of international law and human rights. Iran urges the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to oppose this plan, which seeks to economically develop Gaza post-resettlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:26 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a strong rebuff, Iran has dismissed a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei denounced the plan, viewing it as an attempt to erase Palestinian existence.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded Trump's idea as transformative, Tehran decried it for violating international laws and human rights. Iran called on global bodies to oppose this controversial proposal.

Despite disagreements, Iran separates the Gaza issue from ongoing discussions with the U.S. concerning nuclear sanctions, eyeing potential negotiations aimed at curbing its nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

