Tragic Shooting: JD(U) Leader Killed in Bihar

A JD(U) leader Mahesh Mishra was shot dead near his home in Gaya district, Bihar. The police have arrested three individuals in connection with the incident, believed to be over a property dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaya | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

AJD(U) leader was shot dead by armed assailants near his residence in Bihar's Gaya district, prompting police action and arrest of three individuals in connection to the case.

The attack on local leader Mahesh Mishra took place Wednesday night as he was near his home in Churihara village. Mishra, who held the position of block secretary of JD(U) and was deputy 'mukhiya' of the Chiraila panchayat, was shot multiple times. Despite swift transportation to the nearest hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash Singh revealed that preliminary investigations suggest a property dispute may have been the motive behind the attack. A case has been filed, and further investigations are underway to uncover more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

