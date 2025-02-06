Development Halted on Trump-Linked Lido Project

Indonesia's environment ministry has intervened to stop the development of the Lido tourism project, which is associated with President Donald Trump. The decision, reported by state news agency Antara, was due to concerns over water management issues.

The ambitious Lido project, which plans to feature a golf club and hotel operated by the Trump Organization, faces a significant setback. This development halting comes amidst heightened scrutiny of environmental compliance.

When reached for comments on the matter, PT MNC Land, the property firm behind the project, did not immediately respond. The situation leaves the future of the project uncertain as environmental standards take precedence.

