Development Halted on Trump-Linked Lido Project
Indonesia's environment ministry has paused PT MNC Land's Lido tourism project, linked to President Donald Trump, due to a water management issue. The development includes a planned golf club and hotel operated by the Trump Organization. PT MNC Land did not provide comment.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia's environment ministry has intervened to stop the development of the Lido tourism project, which is associated with President Donald Trump. The decision, reported by state news agency Antara, was due to concerns over water management issues.
The ambitious Lido project, which plans to feature a golf club and hotel operated by the Trump Organization, faces a significant setback. This development halting comes amidst heightened scrutiny of environmental compliance.
When reached for comments on the matter, PT MNC Land, the property firm behind the project, did not immediately respond. The situation leaves the future of the project uncertain as environmental standards take precedence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
