Militants Strike Pakistan Police Post: Rising Taliban Tensions

Three police officers were killed and five wounded in a militant attack in northwestern Pakistan's Karak district. The pre-dawn assault, allegedly by the Pakistani Taliban, underscores rising regional tensions. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the violence, voicing support for affected families.

Updated: 06-02-2025 15:02 IST
In a pre-dawn attack, militants armed with assault rifles targeted a police post in northwestern Pakistan's Karak district, leaving three officers dead and five injured, according to local authorities. The assailants fled the scene shortly after the attack.

Local police official Abbas Khan reported that the police returned fire when they came under attack. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the assault.

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, blaming it on the Pakistani Taliban, who have been held accountable for the recent surge in militant activities in the country. The minister extended his condolences to the families of the fallen officers.

