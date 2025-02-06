Left Menu

China Challenges Trump's Gaza Takeover Proposal

China opposes U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to transfer Palestinians out of Gaza and for the U.S. to take over the region, citing their support for the Palestinian people's rights. Emphasizing the two-state solution, China urges collaboration with the international community for conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:02 IST
Image Credit:

China has voiced its opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal that involves transferring Palestinians out of Gaza and having the U.S. take control of the region. This stance comes amidst escalating tensions following recent conflicts in Gaza.

The Chinese foreign ministry, through spokesperson Guo Jiakun, reiterated its support for the Palestinian people's national rights, arguing against the forced displacement suggested by Trump. The ministry emphasized the importance of addressing the situation through a two-state solution, a view shared by other international leaders.

In response to a turbulent situation in Gaza, China asserts its readiness to engage with the global community to find an equitable resolution. A position paper released by China in late 2023 underscores their commitment to a solution that respects Palestinian autonomy, urging the United Nations Security Council to aid in re-establishing the two-state framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

