Funds Withheld: Challenges in PVTG Scheme Compliance

Several states, including Jharkhand and Maharashtra, did not receive funds in 2022-23 for the Development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups due to non-compliance issues. The disbursement depends on utilisation certificate submission. PM JANMAN launched to cater to the socioeconomic upliftment of these groups with a budget of Rs 24,104 crore.

The Centre has revealed that in the fiscal year 2022-23, crucial funds intended for the socioeconomic development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) were withheld from several states, including Jharkhand and Maharashtra, due to non-compliance with essential conditions.

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, stated in the Lok Sabha that funds attributed to the 'Development of PVTGs' scheme depended heavily on the submission of utilisation certificates and other compliance documents, which were not fulfilled by the mentioned states. Consequently, no new projects were approved post the launch of PM JANMAN.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) on November 15, 2023. The mission, backed by Rs 24,104 crore, aims to enhance the living conditions of PVTGs through 11 strategic interventions, addressing basic needs and sustainable development by 2026.

