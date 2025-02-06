Bride Vanishes with Valuables: Groom Cries Fraud
In Sahi village, Jitesh Sharma lodged a police complaint after his bride disappeared with money and jewelry hours after their wedding. The groom accused Baldev Sharma of arranging the fraudulent marriage, taking Rs 1.50 lakh from him. A case has been registered for investigation.
A youth from Sahi village has filed a police complaint claiming fraud in his marriage. Hours after the wedding, his bride allegedly absconded with money and valuables, police reported on Thursday.
Jitesh Sharma, the groom, accused Baldev Sharma of orchestrating the fraudulent marriage, demanding Rs 1.50 lakh for the arrangement. Due to complications arising from the absence of a birth certificate, their matrimony was solemnized in a temple on December 13, 2024.
Reportedly, the bride, Babita, left for her home in Haryana's Yamunanagar, citing her mother's ailment. Promising to return in two days, she subsequently became unreachable. Baldev Sharma, who facilitated the marriage, has also remained evasive about returning the valuables. Hamirpur SP Bhagat Singh said that a case has been filed and further investigation is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
