Turkey's Strategic Moves in Syria: A Balancing Act

In a strategic move, Turkey focuses on restoring stability and security in Syria while downplaying immediate plans for military bases, according to a source from the Turkish Defence Ministry on Thursday.

Amid reports of discussions on a joint defense pact, the source emphasized Turkey's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and the eradication of militants, suggesting caution in interpreting media statements.

Turkey, friendly towards Syria's new leadership, continues its call for addressing YPG militants, seen as a terrorist threat, while promising support for Syria's army capacity-building efforts.

