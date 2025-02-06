Swift Rescue: CEO Abduction Foiled in Madhya Pradesh

The CEO of a Neemuch district civic body in Madhya Pradesh was reportedly abducted Thursday morning. The police successfully rescued him within hours, officials stated.

Thirteen individuals linked to the kidnapping were apprehended in Ujjain district, 150 km away from Neemuch. The suspects had intercepted CEO Akash Dharve in two SUVs, forcing him into one of the vehicles and fleeing the scene.

Police teams, alerted about the abduction, strategically placed pickets and intercepted the vehicles in Nagada, Ujjain district. All 13 kidnappers, including a woman, were questioned to determine the crime's motive. Dharve was safely recovered and is undergoing a medical examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)