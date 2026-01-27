Dramatic Rescue: Industrialist's Son Freed from Kidnappers in Jharkhand

The Jamshedpur Police successfully rescued Kairav, the son of industrialist Devang Gandhi, from his kidnappers in the early hours of Tuesday. Abducted on January 13 while commuting to Adityapur industrial area, Kairav was found in Barhi, Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, after a series of police raids pressured his captors.

The operation deployed police teams across potential routes intended for the abduction escape, resulting in Kairav's release on the road in the Chauparan-Barhi section. His captors, under immense police scrutiny, decided to flee. While Kairav is now safe, officials continue to search for the abductors.

The local business community, including ASIA and SCCI leaders, celebrated the police's dedication to the rescue. Political figures from BJP and JD(U) also extended commendations, visiting the Gandhi family to express relief over Kairav's return and affirming continued efforts to enhance security in the region.

