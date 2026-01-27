Dramatic Rescue: Industrialist's Son Freed from Kidnappers in Jharkhand
Kairav, the son of an industrialist from Jamshedpur, was abducted during his commute on January 13. He was safely rescued by the police in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district after intensive raids, leading abductors to release him. Local leaders praised law enforcement's efforts for ensuring his safe return.
- Country:
- India
The Jamshedpur Police successfully rescued Kairav, the son of industrialist Devang Gandhi, from his kidnappers in the early hours of Tuesday. Abducted on January 13 while commuting to Adityapur industrial area, Kairav was found in Barhi, Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, after a series of police raids pressured his captors.
The operation deployed police teams across potential routes intended for the abduction escape, resulting in Kairav's release on the road in the Chauparan-Barhi section. His captors, under immense police scrutiny, decided to flee. While Kairav is now safe, officials continue to search for the abductors.
The local business community, including ASIA and SCCI leaders, celebrated the police's dedication to the rescue. Political figures from BJP and JD(U) also extended commendations, visiting the Gandhi family to express relief over Kairav's return and affirming continued efforts to enhance security in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kairav
- abduction
- Jamshedpur
- industrialist
- rescue
- Jharkhand
- police effort
- security
- Barhi
- kidnapping
ALSO READ
Idol Immersion Chaos: Stone-Pelting Incident in Jharkhand
Dramatic Rescue from Crocodile-Infested Lake: HYDRAA to the Rescue
Dramatic Rescue in Jharkhand: Industrialist's Son Freed After Ordeal
Tragic Roads: Multiple Fatal Accidents Rock Jharkhand
Hemant Soren's Davos Dossier: Shaping Jharkhand's Future