Trump's Vision for Gaza Post-Conflict: U.S. Oversight Without Troops

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Israel plans to hand over the Gaza Strip to the United States once the ongoing conflict concludes, asserting that no American troops will be necessary in the region.

Trump's declaration, made via a post on his Truth Social platform, suggested that Palestinians would be resettled in safer, modern communities within the region. This statement builds on his earlier, contentious comments concerning Gaza's future.

Emphasizing this point, Trump stated, 'No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed,' underscoring his vision of American oversight without military intervention.

