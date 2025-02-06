Left Menu

Trump's Vision for Gaza Post-Conflict: U.S. Oversight Without Troops

Donald Trump announced that Israel would hand over Gaza to the United States after the conflict, with no U.S. soldiers required on the ground. He suggested that Palestinians would be relocated to modern, safer communities, further elaborating on his controversial stance regarding Gaza's future.

Updated: 06-02-2025 17:15 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Israel plans to hand over the Gaza Strip to the United States once the ongoing conflict concludes, asserting that no American troops will be necessary in the region.

Trump's declaration, made via a post on his Truth Social platform, suggested that Palestinians would be resettled in safer, modern communities within the region. This statement builds on his earlier, contentious comments concerning Gaza's future.

Emphasizing this point, Trump stated, 'No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed,' underscoring his vision of American oversight without military intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

