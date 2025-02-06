Left Menu

Chaos Erupts Over Custodial Death in Bihar

In Muzaffarpur, Bihar, a violent mob vandalized a police station following the custodial death of Shivam Kumar. Police officials claim Kumar died by suicide, while his family alleges police brutality. The SHO and two officers have been suspended, and a judicial probe has been initiated.

Muzaffarpur | Updated: 06-02-2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a police station was vandalized by a violent mob on Thursday in response to the custodial death of a young man, Shivam Kumar.

The situation unfolded after Kumar, suspected in a theft case, was found dead inside the lockup, with police claiming suicide by hanging. His family, however, accuses the police of brutality leading to his death.

The incident prompted immediate action with the suspension of the Station House Officer (SHO) and two other officials. A judicial probe is underway to ascertain the circumstances of Kumar's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

