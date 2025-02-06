Ukraine Strikes Back: Airfield Attack and New Fighter Jets Bolster Defense

In a pivotal moment for Ukraine's defense strategy, an airfield in southern Russia, known for launching Iran-designed Shahed drones, was targeted by Ukrainian forces. This strike reflects Ukraine's ongoing efforts to undermine the capabilities of Russian forces, as confirmed by Ukraine's General Staff on Thursday.

Concurrently, France has made good on its promise by delivering the first batch of Mirage fighter jets to Ukraine. Announced by France's Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu, on social media, these fighter jets are part of continued international support to bolster Ukraine's air defense.

As the conflict presses on, Ukrainian forces continue to develop and utilize their own long-range drones, aiming to lessen dependency on Western military aid. The recent operation highlights a complex, evolving battlefield strategy on both sides of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)