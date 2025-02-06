Left Menu

US Deportation of Indian Immigrants: A Decade-Long Process

Since 2009, 15,756 illegal Indian immigrants have been deported from the US, as disclosed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Rajya Sabha. The process isn't new, with detailed yearly deportation stats provided. ICE handles deportations, ensuring necessary care for detainees in transit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar revealed in the Rajya Sabha that over 15,756 illegal Indian immigrants have been deported from the US since 2009. This disclosure followed political backlash over the recent deportation of 104 individuals.

Jaishankar highlighted that these deportations have been consistently undertaken for years, implying a longstanding process rather than a sudden event. Detailed statistics from 2009 onwards illustrate the annual deportation numbers, showing a peak in 2019 with over 2,000 individuals returned. The deportations are managed by ICE, which follows a standard protocol established in 2012.

Despite concerns over detainment procedures, ICE assures the humane treatment of deportees, offering necessary care during transit. Jaishankar specifically mentioned accommodations for women and children and the protocol for necessary breaks during flights, including those conducted by military aircraft.

