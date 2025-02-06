US Deportation of Indian Immigrants: A Decade-Long Process

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar revealed in the Rajya Sabha that over 15,756 illegal Indian immigrants have been deported from the US since 2009. This disclosure followed political backlash over the recent deportation of 104 individuals.

Jaishankar highlighted that these deportations have been consistently undertaken for years, implying a longstanding process rather than a sudden event. Detailed statistics from 2009 onwards illustrate the annual deportation numbers, showing a peak in 2019 with over 2,000 individuals returned. The deportations are managed by ICE, which follows a standard protocol established in 2012.

Despite concerns over detainment procedures, ICE assures the humane treatment of deportees, offering necessary care during transit. Jaishankar specifically mentioned accommodations for women and children and the protocol for necessary breaks during flights, including those conducted by military aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)