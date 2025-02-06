Left Menu

Parents Withdraw from Fight on Alleged Fake Encounter Case

The parents of Akshay Shinde, accused of sexual assault and killed in a police encounter, told the Bombay High Court they no longer wish to pursue the case against the police. A magisterial report had incriminated several officers, but Shinde's parents chose to withdraw their petition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:13 IST
In a pivotal development, the parents of Akshay Shinde, the accused in a sexual assault case who died in an alleged police encounter, have opted to cease legal action regarding his death. The Bombay High Court was informed of their decision on Thursday.

This decision comes as a magisterial inquiry submitted a report implicating five officers in Shinde's custodial death. Shinde's parents, however, asserted they were withdrawing without external pressure.

While the court allowed the implicated officers to obtain a copy of the inquiry report, it criticized the delay in registering an FIR against them. The investigation by CID continues, with more hearings expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

