Court Acquits Duo in Thane District Chain-Snatching Case

A special court in Thane district has cleared two men of charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in connection to a chain-snatching incident that occurred in 2023.

The accused, Saurabh Salunkhe and Abdulla Irani, faced serious charges following the alleged theft of a gold 'mangalsutra' from a pedestrian in Kalyan on January 10. However, the court found a lack of evidence linking them to the crime.

Moreover, the judge noted inconsistencies in witness testimonies, concluding that the identification process was flawed. Additionally, no evidence supporting the prohibitory orders under the Maharashtra Police Act was presented, leading to the immediate release of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)