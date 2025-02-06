Deported Dreams: A Journey from India to US Handcuffed

Harpreet Singh Laliya, from Nagpur, Maharashtra, is among 104 Indians deported from the United States. His plan to reach Canada was thwarted by an agent's misstep, leading him home demeaned in handcuffs and shackles.

Laliya's ill-fated journey began on December 5, 2024, from New Delhi, only to be redirected through multiple countries, culminating in a grueling ordeal. The process involved an encounter with the Mexican mafia and long treks to reach the US-Mexico border. He declared spending around Rs 49.50 lakh taken as loans.

Laliya's narrative highlights broader deportation trends, with the External Affairs Minister emphasizing longstanding deportation practices. Official records reveal fluctuating figures over the years, with Jaishankar reaffirming procedures are part of standard protocols.

