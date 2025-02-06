Left Menu

Family Tragedy: Brother Accused of Murder in Nehru Nagar

An 18-year-old student was allegedly killed by his elder brother in Delhi's Nehru Nagar. The suspect, Abhishek Aman, was apprehended after trying to flee. The incident occurred following a family dispute. Akshay Kashyap, the victim, succumbed to gunshot injuries. Alleged criminal history surrounds Abhishek.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:39 IST
An 18-year-old student was allegedly shot dead by his elder brother in their Nehru Nagar home in southeast Delhi, according to police reports.

Abhishek Aman, who fired the gun, initially took his injured brother, Akshay Kashyap, to Safdarjung Hospital but later absconded. The police apprehended him as he has a history of criminal activities.

The incident happened during an early morning altercation, leaving Akshay fatally injured. Their mother, Mohini, also suffered minor injuries. Abhishek confessed that the shooting resulted from a dispute, leading to a murder charge.

