Army Jawan Arrested in Shocking Double Murder Over Land Dispute
An Army jawan, Manohar Topno, was arrested alongside Sunil Kachchap for the murder of Budhram Munda and Manoj Kachchap in Ranchi. The motive was a land dispute involving a stolen AK-47. The police are still searching for two other suspects connected to the crime.
- Country:
- India
An Army jawan and another suspect were apprehended in connection to a double murder case in Ranchi. The victims, Budhram Munda and Manoj Kachchap, were killed amid the Saraswati idol immersion at Katrapa village.
According to Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha, the arrests include Manohar Topno, a jawan of 47 Rashtriya Rifles, posted in Jammu and Kashmir. It's alleged he used a stolen AK-47 to commit the murders following a land dispute with Budhram Munda.
Topno allegedly stole the weapon from the Army unit and transported it to Ranchi with assistance from Sunil Kachchap. Police discovered during questioning that tensions arose after Budhram Munda refused to transfer land purchased by Topno in 2015-16. Investigations are ongoing as authorities continue to search for two additional suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Land Dispute in Palghar: Six Injured in Shootout
Controversy Erupts as BJP MP Faces Allegations in Telangana Land Dispute
Clash Over Land Dispute Escalates to Open Firing in Palghar
Tensions Escalate in Mokama: Exchange of Gunfire Amidst Land Dispute
Centenarian Car Keeps Netaji Relics Alive in Ranchi