Army Jawan Arrested in Shocking Double Murder Over Land Dispute

An Army jawan and another suspect were apprehended in connection to a double murder case in Ranchi. The victims, Budhram Munda and Manoj Kachchap, were killed amid the Saraswati idol immersion at Katrapa village.

According to Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha, the arrests include Manohar Topno, a jawan of 47 Rashtriya Rifles, posted in Jammu and Kashmir. It's alleged he used a stolen AK-47 to commit the murders following a land dispute with Budhram Munda.

Topno allegedly stole the weapon from the Army unit and transported it to Ranchi with assistance from Sunil Kachchap. Police discovered during questioning that tensions arose after Budhram Munda refused to transfer land purchased by Topno in 2015-16. Investigations are ongoing as authorities continue to search for two additional suspects.

