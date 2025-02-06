Left Menu

Nagar Panchayat Chairman Accused of Extortion and Threats

A case has been registered against Senthal Nagar Panchayat Chairman Kamber Ejaz and others for extortion and issuing death threats. He allegedly occupied fields of the complainant, demanding Rs 5 lakh for their return. A police investigation is currently underway.

A case on charges of extortion and issuing death threats has been filed against the Nagar Panchayat chairman of Senthal, Kamber Ejaz, and several others, according to police reports on Thursday.

The police registered the case on Wednesday at Hafizganj Police Station, naming Kamber Ejaz, known as Shanu, along with Qamar, Tabish, and 4-5 unidentified individuals, said SHO Pawan Singh.

The complaint alleges that Shanu illegally occupied lands belonging to the complainant and demanded a Rs 5 lakh extortion fee for their release, coupled with threats of murder, as stated by the police. Shanu, elected as the Nagar Panchayat Chairman on a Samajwadi Party ticket, faces accusations of leveraging his political power to intimidate others, with investigations ongoing.

