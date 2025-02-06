Arms Cache Uncovered in Assam Raid

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, three individuals were apprehended and a cache of arms and ammunition was seized during a raid in Assam's Sonitpur district, according to local police reports.

The operation was led by the Special Task Force of Assam Police, spearheaded by Deputy Superintendent of Police Satyendra Singh Hazari. Acting on precise intelligence, the team conducted a raid at a residence in Harasatapu, Muslim Chapori, under the jurisdiction of the Dhekiajuli police station.

Apart from the arrest of Matibur Rahman, the homeowner, and associates Julfikar Ali and Sohidul Islam, authorities confiscated an HK-33 assault rifle, 30 cartridges, three mobile phones, an SUV, and a motorcycle. The seized items and the apprehended persons are now in the custody of Dhekiajuli Police for legal proceedings.

