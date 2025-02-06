Left Menu

Arms Cache Uncovered in Assam Raid

In Assam's Sonitpur district, three individuals were arrested following a raid by the Special Task Force. The operation, based on specific intelligence, led to the seizure of an HK-33 assault rifle, ammunition, and other items. The suspects and items were handed over to local authorities for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:05 IST
In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, three individuals were apprehended and a cache of arms and ammunition was seized during a raid in Assam's Sonitpur district, according to local police reports.

The operation was led by the Special Task Force of Assam Police, spearheaded by Deputy Superintendent of Police Satyendra Singh Hazari. Acting on precise intelligence, the team conducted a raid at a residence in Harasatapu, Muslim Chapori, under the jurisdiction of the Dhekiajuli police station.

Apart from the arrest of Matibur Rahman, the homeowner, and associates Julfikar Ali and Sohidul Islam, authorities confiscated an HK-33 assault rifle, 30 cartridges, three mobile phones, an SUV, and a motorcycle. The seized items and the apprehended persons are now in the custody of Dhekiajuli Police for legal proceedings.

