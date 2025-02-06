Left Menu

Guardians of Integrity: Empowering Defense Accounts Probationers

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of financial integrity and empathy towards ex-servicemen's pension during an address to Indian Defence Accounts Service probationers. He encouraged utilizing technology to improve efficiency and serve pensioners as revered figures deserving of dedicated care and attention in their retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:29 IST
Guardians of Integrity: Empowering Defense Accounts Probationers
Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a strong message to Indian Defence Accounts Service probationers, urging them to protect the financial integrity of ex-servicemen's pensions and to approach their work with unwavering devotion.

Speaking on Thursday, Dhankhar highlighted the critical role future defense accountants play in upholding the dignity and livelihood of pensioners. He described ex-servicemen as invaluable human resources who continue to serve the nation through their contributions.

Advocating for the use of technology, Dhankhar suggested it could accelerate project timelines and help eliminate backlog issues, further reinforcing accountability in financial disbursements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025