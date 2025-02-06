Guardians of Integrity: Empowering Defense Accounts Probationers
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of financial integrity and empathy towards ex-servicemen's pension during an address to Indian Defence Accounts Service probationers. He encouraged utilizing technology to improve efficiency and serve pensioners as revered figures deserving of dedicated care and attention in their retirement.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a strong message to Indian Defence Accounts Service probationers, urging them to protect the financial integrity of ex-servicemen's pensions and to approach their work with unwavering devotion.
Speaking on Thursday, Dhankhar highlighted the critical role future defense accountants play in upholding the dignity and livelihood of pensioners. He described ex-servicemen as invaluable human resources who continue to serve the nation through their contributions.
Advocating for the use of technology, Dhankhar suggested it could accelerate project timelines and help eliminate backlog issues, further reinforcing accountability in financial disbursements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
