Guardians of Integrity: Empowering Defense Accounts Probationers

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a strong message to Indian Defence Accounts Service probationers, urging them to protect the financial integrity of ex-servicemen's pensions and to approach their work with unwavering devotion.

Speaking on Thursday, Dhankhar highlighted the critical role future defense accountants play in upholding the dignity and livelihood of pensioners. He described ex-servicemen as invaluable human resources who continue to serve the nation through their contributions.

Advocating for the use of technology, Dhankhar suggested it could accelerate project timelines and help eliminate backlog issues, further reinforcing accountability in financial disbursements.

