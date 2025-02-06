Left Menu

Understanding Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code: Clarifications and Implications

Surekha Dangwal clarifies that Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code mandates the registration of marriages, divorces, and live-in relationships but is unrelated to domicile status. Aimed at preserving Uttarakhand's demography, the UCC regulates personal laws, allowing all residents, including non-permanent, to register and access government schemes, maintaining confidentiality.

06-02-2025
Surekha Dangwal, involved in drafting Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC), addressed concerns on Thursday, stating that mandatory registration under the UCC for marriages, divorces, and live-in relationships is independent of a permanent residence certificate in the state.

The UCC's reach extends to individuals residing in Uttarakhand for at least one year, aimed at safeguarding the region's demographics, said Dangwal, also the vice chancellor of Doon University, in a public statement.

She emphasized that the UCC focuses on personal laws without offering additional benefits linked to permanent residency, enhancing societal and cultural protections in Uttarakhand. Moreover, the registration ensures that individuals from other states can benefit from government schemes post-registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

