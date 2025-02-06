Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-Sweden Parliamentary Friendship Deepens

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harvansh praised the growing friendly relations between India and Sweden, emphasizing shared democratic values and economic ties. The partnership is marked by trade, investment, and technology collaboration. Both nations also focus on climate action and cultural exchanges, highlighting a commitment to sustainable industrial practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:47 IST
Strengthening Ties: India-Sweden Parliamentary Friendship Deepens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harvansh on Thursday praised the enduring and cordial relations between India and Sweden, as a parliamentary delegation from the India-Sweden Friendship group met him at the Parliament House complex.

Harivansh acknowledged the historical ties built on democratic values, trade, and technology collaboration. Highlighting the robust momentum in bilateral relations, he noted numerous high-level meetings since 2014, underscoring both nations' dedication to deeper engagement.

Stressing the economic and cultural bonds, Harivansh welcomed Swedish companies' contributions to initiatives like "Make in India". Climate and clean energy collaborations were emphasized, while cultural exchanges and increased academic linkages were celebrated, reinforcing a dynamic India-Sweden partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025