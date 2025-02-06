Strengthening Ties: India-Sweden Parliamentary Friendship Deepens

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harvansh on Thursday praised the enduring and cordial relations between India and Sweden, as a parliamentary delegation from the India-Sweden Friendship group met him at the Parliament House complex.

Harivansh acknowledged the historical ties built on democratic values, trade, and technology collaboration. Highlighting the robust momentum in bilateral relations, he noted numerous high-level meetings since 2014, underscoring both nations' dedication to deeper engagement.

Stressing the economic and cultural bonds, Harivansh welcomed Swedish companies' contributions to initiatives like "Make in India". Climate and clean energy collaborations were emphasized, while cultural exchanges and increased academic linkages were celebrated, reinforcing a dynamic India-Sweden partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)