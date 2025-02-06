Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Gaza Plan Sparks Global Debate

U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a plan for Israel to hand over Gaza to the U.S. after resettling its residents has stirred controversy. Israel is set to facilitate the voluntary departure of Gaza's residents. Meanwhile, reactions from Middle Eastern countries and hostages' situations complicate the ceasefire talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:47 IST
Trump's Controversial Gaza Plan Sparks Global Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump declared that Israel would hand over control of Gaza to the United States once hostilities ceased, with the region's residents resettled elsewhere. This plan, Trump insists, negates the need for U.S. troops on the ground. His statement followed international backlash from his initial announcement to transform Gaza into the 'Riviera of the Middle East.'

Israel has been instructed to prepare for the 'voluntary departure' of Gaza's population, aligning with Defense Minister Israel Katz's push for residents to emigrate freely. The controversial proposal, however, has been met with firm rejection from key regional powers like Saudi Arabia and King Abdullah of Jordan, who decried any encroachment on Palestinian land rights.

While the world grapples with Trump's suggestions, the ongoing ceasefire discussions between Israel and Hamas hang in the balance. With only a portion of Israeli hostages released, Hamas critics argue that Trump's proposal is an attempt to distract from perceived failures in the Israeli military campaign. The displacement dilemma is exacerbated by legal concerns over the Geneva Conventions and historical fears of permanent displacement akin to the 1948 Nakba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

