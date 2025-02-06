Left Menu

Egypt Stands Firm Against Palestinian Displacement Proposal

Egypt firmly rejects any proposals to displace Palestinians from Gaza, criticizing a plan for U.S. control over the enclave. The Egyptian foreign ministry called the Israeli support for creating a 'Riviera of the Middle East' irresponsible. The plan risks undermining ceasefire negotiations brokered earlier this year.

Updated: 06-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:05 IST
Egypt Stands Firm Against Palestinian Displacement Proposal
Egypt has strongly refused to endorse any proposal that suggests the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, as confirmed by its foreign ministry. The proposal, part of a plan involving U.S. control over the enclave, has been met with disapproval from Egypt.

The plan, nicknamed the 'Riviera of the Middle East,' has seen backing from certain Israeli cabinet members. However, Egypt's foreign ministry criticized the move as irresponsible, arguing it threatens ongoing ceasefire negotiations and could reignite conflict.

Earlier this year, Egypt played a critical role in negotiating a ceasefire deal alongside Qatar and the U.S. Efforts to discuss the subsequent phase of the agreement are now in jeopardy due to the new tensions.

