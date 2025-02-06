Israeli Soldier Sentenced for Abuse of Palestinian Detainees

An Israeli military court has sentenced a reservist soldier to seven months in jail for abusing Palestinian detainees at the Sde Teiman military detention center near the Gaza border.

The soldier admitted to several incidents where he struck detainees, who were restrained and blindfolded, with his fists and a weapon. He also received a suspended sentence and was demoted to private.

Investigations into similar abuses continue, with the military acknowledging that other masked soldiers were involved, although their identities remain unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)