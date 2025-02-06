Leaders Slam Deportation of 104 Indians from US as National Humiliation

The recent deportation of 104 Indian nationals from the United States has sparked strong reactions from political leaders in India, with Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati voicing their concerns.

Arriving on a US military aircraft, these individuals, including women and minors, faced dehumanizing conditions, which Akhilesh Yadav believes the Indian government should have addressed more robustly. Dubbed 'humiliating,' the event has incited questions about the government's efforts to safeguard its citizens returning under such circumstances.

BSP leader Mayawati echoed these sentiments, branding the central government's response as a 'whitewash' and stressing the need for vigilance to prevent similar incidents, suggesting potential repercussions under the US 'Make America Great Again' policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)