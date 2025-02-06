Left Menu

Leaders Slam Deportation of 104 Indians from US as National Humiliation

Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have condemned the deportation of 104 Indians from the US, calling it a national disgrace. They criticized the Indian government's response and highlighted the inhumane conditions faced by the deported individuals, urging a more serious approach to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:13 IST
Leaders Slam Deportation of 104 Indians from US as National Humiliation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent deportation of 104 Indian nationals from the United States has sparked strong reactions from political leaders in India, with Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati voicing their concerns.

Arriving on a US military aircraft, these individuals, including women and minors, faced dehumanizing conditions, which Akhilesh Yadav believes the Indian government should have addressed more robustly. Dubbed 'humiliating,' the event has incited questions about the government's efforts to safeguard its citizens returning under such circumstances.

BSP leader Mayawati echoed these sentiments, branding the central government's response as a 'whitewash' and stressing the need for vigilance to prevent similar incidents, suggesting potential repercussions under the US 'Make America Great Again' policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025