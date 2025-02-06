Police Minister Confirms Readiness for 2025 SONA Amid Historic G20 Presidency

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has assured the nation that law enforcement agencies are fully prepared to ensure the safety and security of the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA), scheduled for 7 PM tonight. This will be the first SONA of the seventh administration, delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa under the theme: "A nation that works, for all."

Addressing police officers deployed in Cape Town, Mchunu emphasized their pivotal role in maintaining order during the high-profile event. "[Police] members will now be deployed, and we are confident that they will execute their duties with integrity and the utmost professionalism," Mchunu stated.

The Minister highlighted that all safety objectives have been met following comprehensive preparation reports. "We stand ready today and beyond," he affirmed. Mchunu also reminded officers that their performance would be under national and international scrutiny, particularly as South Africa recently assumed the Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) — a historic milestone as the first African state to hold this position.

"All eyes are going to be on you. You will share the spotlight with the Head of State while performing his duties," Mchunu said. He stressed that the responsibility of ensuring safety extends beyond Cape Town’s City Hall, where the proceedings will be held, to the entire Western Cape.

Mchunu expressed confidence in the police force’s ability to meet and exceed expectations. "There is no doubt in all of us who are here that you will perform your duties beyond expectations. The citizens of this country are expecting you to be professionals," he said. "They will be looking at you with the expectation to deliver whatever it takes to ensure the event’s success."

President Ramaphosa’s address is expected to focus on the Government of National Unity (GNU) and its strategies for achieving national objectives. This SONA marks the official start of Parliament’s program and is one of the few occasions where the three arms of the state — the legislature, the judiciary, and the executive — convene under one roof.

The event will be broadcast live on television, radio, and streamed on the Presidency and Parliament’s YouTube channels, allowing South Africans and international audiences to follow the proceedings.