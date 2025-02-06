Left Menu

FIR Ordered Against MLA Jitendra Awhad Over Controversial Statement

A Maharashtra court has directed police to file an FIR against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad following his alleged statement promoting enmity. This action comes after a plea by Khush Khandelwal. The controversy traces back to 2018, with accusations involving crude bombs linked to Maratha activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:04 IST
FIR Ordered Against MLA Jitendra Awhad Over Controversial Statement
A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has instructed the police to register a first information report (FIR) against NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, accused of making statements intended to promote enmity between different groups. This directive was passed by Judicial Magistrate Mahima Saini on February 3, calling on Bhayandar police to proceed with a case against the former minister under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The court's order responded to an application by lawyer Khush Khandelwal, founder of the Hindu Task Force. The issue traces back to August 2018 when the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested cow vigilante Vaibhav Raut and allegedly found crude bombs in his possession. During ongoing investigations, Awhad was accused of unfoundedly stating that the bombs were intended for use against Maratha activists, escalating tensions.

Bhayandar police initially refused to register an FIR, prompting Khandelwal to seek intervention from the Thane magistrate court in 2019. Although the magistrate acknowledged a cognisable offense, jurisdictional issues delayed actions until the Bombay High Court overruled the previous decision. The court's recent ruling demands an FIR and investigation into Awhad's statements.

