Maharashtra Pushes Forward with New Labour Laws for Worker Welfare

The Maharashtra Labour Minister, Akash Phundkar, has declared the new labour laws will prioritize worker welfare. Speaking at a seminar organized by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Phundkar assured attendees that concerns raised by the group would be addressed.

With approximately 50 crore workers set to benefit, the minister emphasized the importance of these laws, particularly the Social Security Code 2020 and the Wage Code 2019, which are designed to safeguard rights and provide security for workers in both organized and unorganized sectors.

However, Phundkar noted that certain sections of the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020 may require revisions before their roll-out. The new laws, passed in 2019 and 2020, are under discussion for implementation by Central and state governments.

