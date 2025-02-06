Maharashtra Pushes Forward with New Labour Laws for Worker Welfare
The new labour laws in Maharashtra, advocated by Labour Minister Akash Phundkar, aim to enhance worker welfare. Concerns from the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh are being considered. Key laws like the Social Security Code 2020 and Wage Code 2019 will be implemented, though some provisions require revisions.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Labour Minister, Akash Phundkar, has declared the new labour laws will prioritize worker welfare. Speaking at a seminar organized by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Phundkar assured attendees that concerns raised by the group would be addressed.
With approximately 50 crore workers set to benefit, the minister emphasized the importance of these laws, particularly the Social Security Code 2020 and the Wage Code 2019, which are designed to safeguard rights and provide security for workers in both organized and unorganized sectors.
However, Phundkar noted that certain sections of the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020 may require revisions before their roll-out. The new laws, passed in 2019 and 2020, are under discussion for implementation by Central and state governments.
(With inputs from agencies.)