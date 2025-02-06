Tragedy Strikes Ohio: Warehouse Shooting Leaves Two Dead

A tragic shooting at a New Albany warehouse has left two people dead and four injured, according to police reports. The incident occurred on a Tuesday night, inciting panic among employees.

Authorities have identified Bruce Reginald Foster III, 28, as the suspect. Foster, who allegedly shot several co-workers, was taken into custody Wednesday morning after attempts to detain him required the use of a stun gun.

While the case progresses toward arraignment, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. New Albany Police are working with witnesses and reviewing 911 call records to piece together the events leading up to the attack.

