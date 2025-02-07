Judge Puts Trump's Federal Employee Buyout Plan on Hold

A federal judge has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's initiative to reduce the federal workforce by offering financial buyouts to federal employees willing to resign. The judge made the decision only hours before the midnight deadline for applications to the deferred resignation program, known popularly as a buyout.

U.S. District Judge George O'Toole Jr. in Boston refrained from commenting on the program's legality but stated that he would hold a hearing on the matter on Monday at 2 pm EST. He also instructed Trump administration officials to push the application deadline past the hearing date.

Several labor unions have sued to prevent the implementation of Trump's plan, which was organized by Elon Musk, a prominent advisor. The Republican president aims to diminish and reorganize the federal workforce with this plan.

