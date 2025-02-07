Sam Kerr Defends Comments at Harassment Trial
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr defended herself in court over a charge of racially aggravated harassment after a heated exchange with a police officer. She denied using 'white' as an insult and emphasized her feeling of being threatened due to perceived power dynamics during the incident.
Chelsea footballer Sam Kerr, also captain of the Australian team, took the stand in a London courtroom on Thursday, defending her comments during an incident earlier this year.
The highly publicized case centers on accusations of racially aggravated harassment stemming from a January altercation involving a taxi journey with her partner, West Ham's Kristie Mewis.
Kerr admitted to using certain terms but firmly denied they were racially motivated, focusing instead on perceived imbalances in power and privilege during the encounter at the police station.
