Maharashtra's Beed District Police Introduce QR Code System for Citizen Feedback

In Maharashtra's Beed district, police have implemented a QR code system to gather citizen feedback and suggestions. Displayed in police stations, the system keeps user information confidential, facilitating direct communication with the superintendent of police. The initiative aims to improve public engagement and intelligence-gathering.

  • Country:
  • India

Police in Beed district, Maharashtra, have rolled out a QR code system to enhance citizen feedback and interaction. This new technology allows residents to submit their inputs, suggestions, and grievances directly through their mobile phones.

Displayed at police stations and on the desks of station in-charges, the system is controlled by the superintendent of police's office, ensuring confidentiality of user details. Citizens can raise grievances if unsatisfied with a police station's response, and the superintendent's office will address these directly.

This initiative is not only set to improve police-citizen relations but also to facilitate intelligence gathering through community participation. The Beed police plan to promote this system extensively through social media channels.

