Assault Case Verdict: 15-Year Journey Ends in Conviction

A sessions court in Thane, Maharashtra, has handed down a three-year prison sentence to Dhanraj Todankar, 34, in connection to an assault case that dates back nearly 15 years.

The additional sessions judge, A N Sirsikar, issued the order on January 31, the details of which became public on Friday. Rashmi G Kshirsagar, the additional public prosecutor, disclosed that Todankar and four others had assaulted Ganesh Agawane and Dinesh Yadav in 2010 over the setup of a Ganesh pandal.

Todankar reportedly attacked Yadav with a chopper, resulting in a 13-day hospitalization. Though initially charged with attempted murder, the court dismissed it due to the lack of medical evidence indicating severe injuries. Instead, Todankar was convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons under IPC section 324.

