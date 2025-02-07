Left Menu

Assault Case Verdict: 15-Year Journey Ends in Conviction

A Thane sessions court sentenced Dhanraj Todankar to three years in prison for an assault committed in 2010. The case involved a dispute over a Ganesh pandal installation, leading to the attack on Dinesh Yadav with a chopper. The court found Todankar guilty of causing hurt by dangerous weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:10 IST
Assault Case Verdict: 15-Year Journey Ends in Conviction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court in Thane, Maharashtra, has handed down a three-year prison sentence to Dhanraj Todankar, 34, in connection to an assault case that dates back nearly 15 years.

The additional sessions judge, A N Sirsikar, issued the order on January 31, the details of which became public on Friday. Rashmi G Kshirsagar, the additional public prosecutor, disclosed that Todankar and four others had assaulted Ganesh Agawane and Dinesh Yadav in 2010 over the setup of a Ganesh pandal.

Todankar reportedly attacked Yadav with a chopper, resulting in a 13-day hospitalization. Though initially charged with attempted murder, the court dismissed it due to the lack of medical evidence indicating severe injuries. Instead, Todankar was convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons under IPC section 324.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025