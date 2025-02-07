Left Menu

CRPF Chief Boosts Morale in Counter-Terrorism Review

CRPF Director General GP Singh reviewed security operations during a visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. He briefed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the force's preparedness for counter-terrorism tasks, visited key camps, and emphasized duty commitment and work-life balance to boost troop morale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:47 IST
CRPF Chief Boosts Morale in Counter-Terrorism Review
  • India

CRPF Director General GP Singh conducted a thorough review of the security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district during a recent two-day visit, officials reported on Friday.

In his meet with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Singh detailed the CRPF's readiness for counter-terrorism and law enforcement duties.

His visit, spanning significant sites like Kalakote and Thanamandi, included engaging with troops at the Kopra Counter Insurgency camp, where he emphasized duty and morale, amid ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

