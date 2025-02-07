Putin and Trump: Potential Meeting Looms Amid Uncertainty

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - In developments that are causing much speculation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have not yet discussed a potential meeting, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. CNN quoted Peskov as acknowledging the absence of direct contacts between the two leaders regarding the necessity, timing, or location of such a meet-up.

State RIA news agency reported Leonid Slutsky, head of the Russian parliament's international affairs committee, on Thursday stated that preparation for a meeting is at 'an advanced stage,' with a possible date set for February or March. However, Kremlin representative Peskov noted that while interactions with Trump's team are intensifying, he was not forthcoming with further details.

Both Trump and Putin have expressed a strong desire to meet face-to-face. Should the meeting occur, it is anticipated to largely focus on Trump's ambitions to quickly resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)