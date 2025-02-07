Supreme Court Refuses to Entertain Kargil War Lapses PIL
The Supreme Court dismissed a PIL by ex-Army officer Manish Bhatnagar, who claimed the military ignored his warnings about Pakistani incursions before the 1999 Kargil conflict. The court stated that defense matters fall under executive discretion, resulting in the withdrawal of the petition.
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a former Army officer alleging military lapses in addressing information about Pakistan's incursions prior to the 1999 Kargil War.
A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna concluded that such matters of national defense remain under executive jurisdiction and are beyond judicial review.
Manish Bhatnagar, the petitioner and a former officer of the 5th Battalion of the Parachute Regiment, claimed that his early warnings about intrusions were ignored by superiors, leading to a major conflict. He eventually withdrew the petition recognizing the court's stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)