Supreme Court Refuses to Entertain Kargil War Lapses PIL

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a former Army officer alleging military lapses in addressing information about Pakistan's incursions prior to the 1999 Kargil War.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna concluded that such matters of national defense remain under executive jurisdiction and are beyond judicial review.

Manish Bhatnagar, the petitioner and a former officer of the 5th Battalion of the Parachute Regiment, claimed that his early warnings about intrusions were ignored by superiors, leading to a major conflict. He eventually withdrew the petition recognizing the court's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)