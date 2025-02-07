Court Partially Allows Yediyurappa's Plea in POCSO Case

The Karnataka High Court has delivered a mixed verdict on a petition by former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, concerning a criminal case under the POCSO Act. The court partially allowed his petition, remitting the case back to the trial court while also granting his plea for anticipatory bail.

The charges against the 81-year-old leader stem from a complaint alleging sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl, filed by her mother last year. The High Court clarified that while the cognizance of the charge has been set aside, the investigation and crime details remain unaltered and need further examination by the trial court.

Yediyurappa and three others have been charged under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. Despite the partial relief, all other legal avenues remain open as per the High Court's observation. The case continues in light of serious allegations involving monetary influence over the alleged victim and her family.

