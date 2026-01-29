Swiggy's Losses Surge Amidst Fierce Competition: A Quick Commerce Challenge

Swiggy, the prominent player in food delivery and quick commerce, announced a significant rise in its quarterly losses, amounting to Rs 1,065 crore for the period ending December. This marks a substantial increase from the Rs 799 crore loss reported during the same period last year, primarily driven by its quick commerce segment and heightened advertising costs.

Instamart, Swiggy's quick commerce arm, contributed significantly to these losses, with its deficit widening to Rs 791 crore from Rs 528 crore in the previous year. Revenues saw an impressive leap to Rs 6,148 crore from Rs 3,993 crore, yet total expenses climbed to Rs 7,298 crore, reflecting the company's ongoing financial challenges.

In a candid letter to shareholders, Swiggy's management outlined the impact of fierce market competition on its consumer investment strategies. While efforts were made to optimize business objectives, the results fell short of expected order growth, prompting a strategic review, particularly concerning consumer-side monetization.