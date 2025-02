Ukrainian Forces Successfully Thwart Drone Onslaught

The Ukrainian military announced a significant success on Friday, confirming it had shot down 81 drones out of a total of 112 that were launched by Russia in an overnight offensive.

Officials stated that 31 drones, which failed to hit their targets, were likely disrupted by electronic warfare measures, showcasing Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

This substantial downing of drones underscores the ongoing tensions and technological battles between the two nations as Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)