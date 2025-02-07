Mystery in New Town: Unidentified Woman's Body Found

The unidentified body of a woman was found in a bush in New Town near Kolkata, causing a stir on Friday morning. Local residents in Lohar Pul reported the discovery to the police.

According to a senior officer from the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, it appears that the body was disposed of by those who caused her death. The cause and circumstances of death are under investigation.

The police have launched an investigation. A post-mortem will confirm the cause of death and determine whether the woman was raped before being killed.

(With inputs from agencies.)