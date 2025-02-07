Left Menu

Russia's Legislative Strike: Targeting Frozen Foreign Funds

Russia is poised to pass new legislation enabling it to confiscate frozen assets of foreign investors as a retaliatory measure against Western asset seizures. This draft bill, developed by the justice ministry and approved by the legislative commission, awaits debate in the State Duma. It could affect large investors with trapped funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:50 IST
Russia's Legislative Strike: Targeting Frozen Foreign Funds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legislative move, Russia is preparing to expand its retaliatory powers against Western asset confiscations. Through a new draft law, Moscow seeks to seize the frozen assets of foreign companies and investors, according to sources informed on the matter.

After Russia's 2022 incursion into Ukraine, approximately $300 billion in Russian financial assets were frozen abroad. In response, the justice ministry has crafted a bill, now approved by the legislative activity commission, outlining a process for Russia to retake foreign property, mirroring actions by other states holding Russian assets. This development sets the stage for the draft to be reviewed in the State Duma.

Originating from a 2024 decree by President Vladimir Putin, the forthcoming law aims to target unfriendly states that have sanctioned Russia. Legal enforcement would involve lawsuits by state institutions against those seizing Russian assets, with type-C accounts potentially in the crosshairs, posing risks for foreign investors with funds tied up in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025