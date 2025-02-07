Left Menu

Justice for Tamil Fishermen: A Cross-Border Crisis

Opposition MPs protested in the Parliament complex against Sri Lanka's ongoing arrest of Indian fishermen, demanding government action. Led by DMK, Congress, and Left MPs, the protest highlighted the plight of Tamil fishermen, urging a permanent solution as their boats are seized and livelihoods affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:51 IST
Justice for Tamil Fishermen: A Cross-Border Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of solidarity, opposition MPs, led by members from the DMK, Congress, and Left parties, staged a protest on Friday within the Parliament complex. The protest was a call against the recurrent arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, highlighting an urgent demand for governmental intervention to resolve the escalating crisis.

The protestors, brandishing placards with slogans like 'Justice For Tamil Fisherman' and 'Bring Back Our Fishermen', demanded immediate action. DMK MP Tiruchi Siva emphasized the national impact of the issue, stating, 'They are Tamil fishermen, they are Indians.' He highlighted the enduring threats faced by the fishermen, alleging that Sri Lankan forces now use weapons against them, further worsening their plight.

Other parliamentary voices, including DMK's Kanimozhi and Congress MP Manickam Tagore, pushed for direct engagement with the Sri Lankan government. The debate over fishing rights in the Palk Strait has long been a point of tension between the two nations, with Indian fishermen often at the receiving end of aggressive tactics by the Sri Lankan Navy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025