Justice for Tamil Fishermen: A Cross-Border Crisis

In a show of solidarity, opposition MPs, led by members from the DMK, Congress, and Left parties, staged a protest on Friday within the Parliament complex. The protest was a call against the recurrent arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, highlighting an urgent demand for governmental intervention to resolve the escalating crisis.

The protestors, brandishing placards with slogans like 'Justice For Tamil Fisherman' and 'Bring Back Our Fishermen', demanded immediate action. DMK MP Tiruchi Siva emphasized the national impact of the issue, stating, 'They are Tamil fishermen, they are Indians.' He highlighted the enduring threats faced by the fishermen, alleging that Sri Lankan forces now use weapons against them, further worsening their plight.

Other parliamentary voices, including DMK's Kanimozhi and Congress MP Manickam Tagore, pushed for direct engagement with the Sri Lankan government. The debate over fishing rights in the Palk Strait has long been a point of tension between the two nations, with Indian fishermen often at the receiving end of aggressive tactics by the Sri Lankan Navy.

(With inputs from agencies.)