Supreme Court Upholds Equality: No Special Treatment for Gown-Clad Lawyers

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court's senior designations for 70 lawyers. Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara argued against favoritism based on attire. The bench reiterated no special treatment is given due to gown differences and emphasized equal treatment for lawyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court made it clear on Friday that it does not favor lawyers based on their attire, dismissing a plea challenging the Delhi High Court's conferral of senior designations to 70 lawyers.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran heard from advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, who contended the designations created inequality.

Nedumpara's arguments highlighted a split among lawyers and alleged favoritism, but the bench reaffirmed that all advocates receive equal treatment in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

