Supreme Court Upholds Equality: No Special Treatment for Gown-Clad Lawyers

The Supreme Court made it clear on Friday that it does not favor lawyers based on their attire, dismissing a plea challenging the Delhi High Court's conferral of senior designations to 70 lawyers.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran heard from advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, who contended the designations created inequality.

Nedumpara's arguments highlighted a split among lawyers and alleged favoritism, but the bench reaffirmed that all advocates receive equal treatment in court.

